Charlize Theron is still ''suffering'' from injuries she sustained shooting 'Atomic Blonde'.

The 42-year-old actress relished the ''challenge'' of working on the 2017 action movie - in which she played a spy who had to find a list of double agents - but she is still in pain after undergoing a number of dental surgery procedures as a result of damage caused during fight scenes.

She said ''I love the physical aspect involved in those kinds of films, although I got pretty banged up in 'Atomic Blonde'.

''I'm still suffering from that.

''I still want to do all kinds of stories but I loved the challenge of doing 'Atomic Blonde' and also producing the film.''

Charlize had a much-talked about sex scene with Sofia Boutella in the movie, and though she admitted she had the plot changed as she was originally meant to get intimate with a guy, she still doesn't understand why it attracted so much attention.

She told OK! magazine: ''The strangest thing was how many times I was asked about the lesbian sex scene. I never imagined it would be so shocking. It's just sex!

''The original story had my character having sex with a man but I thought it would add something interesting to show two women together. I thought it was pretty erotic.''

The award-winning actress can next be seen as mother-of-three Marlo in 'Tully' and she drew on her own experiences raising her kids Jackson, six, and August, two, for the role.

She said: ''Being a mother and dealing with all the daily challenges involved in raising children has allowed me to understand much of what Marlo is going through.

''I probably wouldn't have been able to do this film if I hadn't been a mum myself.''