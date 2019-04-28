Charlize Theron is ''shockingly available'', as she says she's waiting for someone to ''step up'' and take her on a date.
The 43-year-old actress hasn't been in a relationship since she dated fellow actor Sean Penn from 2013 to 2015, and has said she's waiting for someone to ''step up'' and take her on a date, as she's getting tired of the single life.
Speaking to Notebook magazine, she said: ''I'm shockingly available. I've made it very clear. Somebody needs to grow a pair and just step up.''
The 'Atomic Blonde' star - who has children Jackson, seven, and three-year-old August - admitted last year that she had ''no interest'' in finding a new partner while her kids were younger but now her daughter is getting older, she admitted she could change her mind.
She said: ''With both of my kids, the first two years, I had absolutely no interest in dating.
''It wasn't even a struggle - it was a case where my body chemistry and my mind just wanted to go to the place where I was 100 percent satisfied with being a mom.
''And then ... Well it kind of changes.
''My little one will be three soon and I'm starting to feel like, 'OK, I'm not dealing with diapers and wipes any more and you know something? Right now I'm really happy.''
Meanwhile Charlize was recently rumoured to be dating 'Fight Club' star Brad Pitt, but it was later claimed the two of them are just friends and are still ''very single''.
A source said: ''Brad and Charlize have known each other for years and recently became even better friends after working together. They enjoy each other's company and connect on many levels. Brad and Charlize have a lot of mutual friends and share their love of acting, but neither of them are ready for a serious relationship right now.
''They are both very single at the moment so it's no surprise people are talking romance. They truly would make a Hollywood power couple, but at this point, they're friends.''
