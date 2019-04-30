Charlize Theron is ''dating'' but ''not in love''.

The 43-year-old actress has been vocal about her quest for love in the past after having last been in a serious relationship when she dated Sean Penn from 2013 to 2015, and after several years of the single life, it seems she's finally on the path to finding love once again as she's revealed she's now dating.

She said: ''I am dating, yes. No, I'm not in love. Why is that crazy?''

The 'Long Shot' star insists her decision not to date came as she was dedicated to her career and being a mother to her two children Jackson, seven, and three-year-old August.

She added: ''I want to be clear ... is everybody listening? I was raising two small children [August and Jackson], and your life just becomes very all-consuming. They need you for everything. And I'm a single mom, I have one nanny. So, it's not like I have a ton of help, and I really wanted to be a mom, so I was enjoying it.''

But now her children are getting a little older, Charlize has a little more time on her hands and is now ready to start jumping back into the dating pool.

Speaking on 'The Howard Stern Show' on SiriusXM, the 'Atomic Blonde' actress said: ''So, my time is opening up a little bit more. [There's] no pressure. I live a very simple life. I'm not a high-maintenance person. I've lived in the same house for 25 years. I don't have, like, a bunch of homes; I have one home, I don't have a staff of people. I like doing s**t for myself.''

Earlier this month, Charlize had said she was ''shockingly available'' when asked about her love life.

She said: ''I'm shockingly available. I've made it very clear. Somebody needs to grow a pair and just step up.''