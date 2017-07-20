Charlize Theron recently enjoyed a first date with a ''really cool dude''.

The Academy Award-winning actress - who ended her engagement to Sean Penn in June 2016 - has confirmed she is back in the dating game, but has refused to reveal the identity of her new man.

Charlize shared: ''I went on a date maybe, like, a month ago. I had a great date, I've got to tell you. I had an incredible date. This guy really impressed me.

''We went for a nine-mile hike in the middle of the night. It was a full moon. But I was really impressed. It was fun.''

Charlize, 41, remained coy about her unnamed man, but admitted she enjoyed spending time with him and confessed that the secretive nature of their date made it even more ''fun''.

Speaking to radio host Howard Stern on his Sirius XM Radio, the blonde beauty explained: ''I'm not going to say where we met, but we ended up going for a walk ... It was just really fun. He was super-funny.

''I think he's just a really cool dude. It was super private ... that's what made it so much fun, too.''

Meanwhile, Charlize previously said that, despite the seemingly abrupt nature of her split from Sean, their separation was devoid of drama.

She explained: ''We were in a relationship and then it didn't work anymore. And we both decided to separate. That's it.''

Charlize also revealed that in spite of their engagement, their lives were not as intertwined as some people had assumed, rubbishing claims that Sean was poised to adopt her five-year-old son Jackson.

The 'Atomic Blonde' actress - who adopted Jackson in March 2012 - explained: ''It's not something that happens in 18 months. You can't do that to a child.''