Charlize Theron has ''just had three surgeries''.

The 44-year-old actress has admitted she's struggling to juggle everything at the moment as she's trying to manage her career, care for her children Jackson, seven, and August, four, look after her two new adopted puppies and nurse herself back to health.

Speaking to Us Weekly magazine, she said: ''My life is a little overwhelmed. I just had three surgeries. I'm promoting two films... We don't have a nanny right now and I know that I couldn't do what I do and have this career if I didn't have help and support.''

It's not known what the operations were for but Charlize revealed earlier this month that she had injured her finger while working on the film 'The Old Guard'.

The blonde beauty - who was wearing a cast on her finger - said recently: ''I did an action movie and I tore the ligament off the bone fighting. I messed up my elbow as well.''

And, although she doesn't have a nanny on hand, Charlize has been relying on family.

She explained: ''Every single person in my life who is like my family has just stepped in and it's really meant a lot to me. Tonight I was literally, like, writing [while] a friend of mine was watching the puppies. My mom is cooking dinner for the kids right now.''

Meanwhile, Charlize previously said she is raising ''two beautiful proud black African girls'' after revealing Jackson - who was introduced to the world as a boy - identifies as female.

She said: ''I have taught them a little Afrikaans, but it's a language filled with very conflicted history. I am raising two beautiful proud black African girls and I want them to find themselves and not necessarily push my ancestry on them, but I have taught them two very sweet Afrikaans songs about politeness.''