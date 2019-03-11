Charlize Theron wasn't aware of ''how complicated'' Megyn Kelly's story in 'Fair and Balanced' was and now she has more ''empathy'' for her.
Charlize Theron has ''empathy'' for Megyn Kelly after playing her in 'Fair and Balanced'.
The Academy Award-winning actress plays the American TV presenter in an upcoming drama about the fall of Fox News CEO Roger Ailes, who under advice from a supervisor didn't speak out against the alleged sexual harassment and assault she faced at the hands of the disgraced CEO.
The 'Atomic Blonde' star explained that she wasn't aware of ''how complicated'' the entire story was and says many people didn't understand the ''complicated place'' Megyn, 48, was in.
Speaking to Variety, Charlize, 43, said: ''I didn't know how complicated her situation was and I think for a lot of people, they didn't understand why she didn't just speak up.
''She was in a complicated place and as a human being, I have empathy for that. I don't think a lot of people truly understood that.''
Charlize went on to explain that she didn't attempt to meet Megyn before making the film - which focuses on the story of a woman at Fox News who decided to fight back against harassment and intimidation, which led to Ailes being fired by the TV network - as she wanted to keep her ''perspective'' and a meeting could ''get emotional''.
She said: ''I think it's important for us to tell the story from afar and I think it's hard for me as an actor to have perspective. I don't know. It could get emotional, but other people on our crew'' [did meet her].
The 'Monster' actress previously stated that the movie, helmed by Jay Roach, is an ''important story'' and insisted the project is ''in the right hands''.
She explained: ''I think it's an important story. It was written really well, and I think it was the writing, and the filmmaker, that made me realise it was in the right hands.''
With the Jonas Brothers, Westlife and Backstreet Boys getting back together recently, we should hardly be surprised that New Kids on the Block are...
Our all-time favourite Prodigy songs from their entire back catalogue.
In memory of Keith Flint, we look over at some of his iconic moments caught on camera.
If there was ever a reason for you to try something fresh and new then Poppy Ackroyd is surely it.
The New Zealand musician is a big fan of the Emerald Isle.
An exclusive interview with ambient folk artist Runah.
Are they in love or just incredible actors?
Pablo Honey was released on this day (February 22) in 1993.
From the co-director of John Wick, this similarly styled action romp puts Charlize Theron front...
With the more dumbed-down title Fast & Furious 8 outside of North America, this overcrowded...
Dominic Toretto has gone rogue. It seemed like the game was finally up with Brian...
Lorraine Broughton is an experienced MI6 agent who, in 1989, is assigned on a mission...
Just what does Dominic Toretto think he's doing? It seems the original team has disbanded,...
If you thought things had cooled down for the 'Fast and Furious' team in the...
From Laika (The Boxtrolls), this is one of the most beautiful, sophisticated animated films in...
Kubo is a young boy who lives with his mother. Kubo has always been influences...
Aside from success at the box office, there was nothing about 2012's rather uneven fantasy...
Mirror Mirror on the wall, who's the fairest of them all?' is a line from...