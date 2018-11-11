Charlize Theron was gripped by depression when she shot 'Tully' and thinks it was due to changing her diet to gain weight.
Charlize Theron was gripped by depression when making 'Tully'.
The 43-year-old actress - who has adopted children Jackson, six, and three-year-old August - gained 35lbs to play a struggling new parent in the movie and she thinks the change in her diet caused problems with her mental health.
She said: ''It was about how hard it is to be a mom, no matter how that baby came to you. Whether you adopted or had children through a surrogate, it doesn't matter - once that child is in your home there's a challenge that comes with that.
''When I got the script, my little one was four months old and I was delirious.
''I was like, 'Yeah, I can completely relate to that'.
''I didn't have any experience of depression, but weirdly as I was gaining the weight for the role, I actually became depressed for the first time in my life - I think because of the huge intake of sugar.''
And the lack of exercise also took its toll on Charlize, and she only felt herself again some time after the shoot had ended and her body had ''equalised''.
She explained to the Sunday Telegraph magazine: ''Fitness is something that I enjoy.
''I've never been a couch potato - I love to go and do yoga for an hour and a half. Not moving is not good for my head.
''I dealt with depression for the whole shoot and afterwards, until my body kind of equalised itself. I have friends who have gone through post-partum depression, and in a weird way, my diet and how I changed physically for this role helped me feel, on a minute percentage, what it's like for your body not to feel like it's yours, to not feel like your head is yours.''
The Oscar-winning star's friends thought 'Tully' was a ''vanity project'' - so they thought it was funny when they saw her appearance in the film.
She said: ''When I was [first] telling him about it, he said, 'That sounds like a real vanity project.'
''And then when he saw it, he texted me and said, 'I love that a vanity project for you is getting fat and wearing sweatpants.' ''
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
From the co-director of John Wick, this similarly styled action romp puts Charlize Theron front...
With the more dumbed-down title Fast & Furious 8 outside of North America, this overcrowded...
Dominic Toretto has gone rogue. It seemed like the game was finally up with Brian...
Lorraine Broughton is an experienced MI6 agent who, in 1989, is assigned on a mission...
Just what does Dominic Toretto think he's doing? It seems the original team has disbanded,...
If you thought things had cooled down for the 'Fast and Furious' team in the...
From Laika (The Boxtrolls), this is one of the most beautiful, sophisticated animated films in...
Kubo is a young boy who lives with his mother. Kubo has always been influences...
Aside from success at the box office, there was nothing about 2012's rather uneven fantasy...
Mirror Mirror on the wall, who's the fairest of them all?' is a line from...