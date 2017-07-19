Charlize Theron ''enjoys'' love scenes with both men and women.

The 41-year-old actress has a steamy moment with her 'Atomic Blonde' co-star Sofia Boutella, who plays a French spy, and admitted they found the scene ''easy'' to film because they are both used to carefully choreographing things because of their mutual dance backgrounds.

Charlize - who plays assassin Lorraine in the action thriller - said: ''With Sofia, it was easy just because were both dancers and you have to choreograph those scenes quite a bit. Otherwise, they just become silly. There is a technical aspect to it, so with her it was really easy because she thinks like me because we're dancers. We shot that scene in, like, 45 minutes and with the guys, they're not dancers, so, it takes a bit more work. I enjoy both -- yes!

''Doing a love scene with guys is different, but I enjoy both.''

The 41-year-old actress was proud with how far she pushed herself for the action scenes of the film.

She told 'Extra': ''We always wanted to raise the bar a little, but with the action, we wanted it to still feel that a woman could do all of that stuff -- that was important for me as a woman, I wanted it to feel authentic, so no one can say a woman can't do that.

''I'm going to be 42 in August, very proud to say, ladies.''

However, Charlize admitted the scenes took their toll on her body and she managed to chip two of her teeth during fight training.

She said: ''I went through the first two surgeries before we started the film, and then I wrapped the movie and had another two surgeries and I still have one more.''

Away from the camera, the 'Mad Max: Fury Road' actress admitted her two children, Jackson, six, and 23-year-old August, are not particularly impressed by her.

She said: ''They don't think I'm cool at all! I was singing in the car the other day and Jackson was like, 'Mom, can you not sing, please? Stop doing that.' ''