Charlize Theron is ''dictated'' by her children.

The 41-year-old actress has admitted her whole entire life has shifted since she became a mother to her young kids Jackson and August and is now more careful about what projects she takes on and how long she's away from them for.

She told OK! magazine ''My priorities have changed. I have kids now and nothing comes before that. I love that my children dictate my life now. I'm like a soldier being told which way to walk. It's great ... I do press work around their schedule, and don't do anything for more than six or seven days, so I can come home. But when you work on a film, it's different. We have to pack up and find schools and stay together as a family.''

The blonde beauty usually stars in a action movies such as 'Mad Max' but took on 'Kubo and The Two Strings' last year so that her children to watch one of her films.

She explained: ''I did 'Kubo and The Two Strings', which they loved. There was definitely a part of me that was like, well at least they'll be able to see this one!''

Meanwhile, as well as looking after her children and focusing on her movie career, Charlize has just signed up for a dating app - with the help of her friend Chelsea Handler - in the hope of finding love.

She said recently: ''I knew nothing about this world. We were at the Women's March in Park City and she was on her phone and she showed it to me, and she explained it to me in that Chelsea Handler way, which is just like, 'Yeah, everybody's doing this. What's wrong with you? Where have you been, under a rock?'

''So, I took a real interest and I was like, 'OK, well, tell me, how does it work?'

''And she's swiping all these faces of guys in all sorts of different variations of no clothes. And then they know that you've just said, 'No, I don't like you.' And then you have to text them. And then the flirting starts, and it's kind of awkward because you don't know the person, and they're trying to be cute and they say weird things, like, 'What's up, sexy?' It's just awkward.''