Charlize Theron put her body and her beauty on the line for her role as MI6 field agent Lorraine Broughton in 'Atomic Blonde' and has admitted to cracking three teeth while filming the fight scenes in the Cold War spy thriller.
Charlize Theron cracked three teeth whilst shooting 'Atomic Blonde'.
The 41-year-old actress can currently be seen as MI6 field agent Lorraine Broughton in the Cold War spy thriller and because Charlize wanted the fight scenes to look as authentic as possible she did all of her scenes herself, but suffered the consequences for her commitment to her craft.
In an interview with Total Film magazine, the blonde beauty said: ''We really wanted to show the consequences of these fights. We wanted it to be raw and real and have Lorraine and the audience feel every punch and kick and blow to the head. There was just nothing pretty about it. I cracked three teeth, I had some dental issues and I was trying to train for five hours a day. But yeah, after multiple procedures and a couple of surgeries, I'm just like new.''
David Leitch's new film follows the elite MI6 spy who travels to Berlin, just before the Wall is about to fall, to get a priceless dossier and take down a dangerous spy ring.
Assistant stunt director Monique Ganderton thought the actress wouldn't want to do any more dangerous stunts after she was injured, but Charlize was committed to her role.
Monique said: ''She showed up in Budapest with tooth problems. She busted them while training in LA. We were like. 'Oh boy, she's injured, she's not gonna want to do anything.' Nope, she just came by the next day, took a painkiller and said, 'Let's go!' ''
Charlize stars alongside James McAvoy, Sofia Boutella and John Goodman in the movie and says the success of strong women in films - including DC's summer box office smash 'Wonder Woman' - shows there has been a gap in the market for these female led stories.
She said: ''It shows that there has been this hole in the market for female-led films. Especially in the action space - and people all around the world want to see a woman kick ass just like any other male superhero or action star ... I want my kids to see that. I want them to see a mom who grabbed the f***ing world by the balls. Why not?''
This year's Mercury Prize nominees features the best of British pop.
Situated in a scenic Cornish valley, the eleventh iteration of the Leopallooza Festival takes place near Bude in Cornwall from July 28th to July 30th.
Linkin Park have returned to America's Billboard Chart following the tragic suicide of their frontman Chester Bennington last week.
With the more dumbed-down title Fast & Furious 8 outside of North America, this overcrowded...
Dominic Toretto has gone rogue. It seemed like the game was finally up with Brian...
Lorraine Broughton is an experienced MI6 agent who, in 1989, is assigned on a mission...
Just what does Dominic Toretto think he's doing? It seems the original team has disbanded,...
If you thought things had cooled down for the 'Fast and Furious' team in the...
From Laika (The Boxtrolls), this is one of the most beautiful, sophisticated animated films in...
Kubo is a young boy who lives with his mother. Kubo has always been influences...
Aside from success at the box office, there was nothing about 2012's rather uneven fantasy...
Mirror Mirror on the wall, who's the fairest of them all?' is a line from...
Long before the evil Queen Ravenna was thought to have been killed by Snow White,...