Charlize Theron spoke to a fake Emily Blunt account on social media, thinking it was really the actress.

The 'Bombshell' star is still new to the world of social media, and managed to fall into the trap of messaging an account she believed to be owned by fellow actress Emily, only to later discover it was someone posing as the star.

During an appearance on 'A Little Late with Lilly Singh' on Thursday (19.12.19), Charlize revealed it was Lilly who taught her how to use social media, but said the TV host hadn't mentioned anything about fake accounts.

She said: ''The one thing that you missed in your tutorial is that there's this thing called fake accounts, which I did not know. I was following a lot of people.

''I was following Emily Blunt, but I wasn't really following Emily Blunt. Somebody was like, 'no, Emily is not on social media.' And I was like, 'yeah, she is, I follow her!' That was a hard lesson to learn. I was like writing her ... like, 'Hey Em, what's up evil sister?' Writing to some crazy person who's like obsessed and probably stalking her in like a dangerous way.''

Meanwhile, Charlize's experience with social media hasn't been all bad, as she previously said using the platform has helped to promote her foundation, the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project (CTAOP).

Speaking in 2016, she said: ''Social media has become a great tool for my foundation; I love it!''

The 44-year-old actress also insisted her foundation - which was founded in 2007 and invests in African youth to keep them safe from HIV and AIDS - is more than just a Hollywood cause.

She said: ''I hope all of us are more concerned about the role we play.

''The only way this world works is if we are concerned for one another. The South African philosophy Ubuntu roughly translates to 'I am because you are'. At the end of the day we are all connected.''