Charlize Theron has been cast as former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly in the upcoming Annapurna Pictures' film focused on the women who worked for the network during Roger Ailes' tenure.
Charlize Theron has been cast as Megyn Kelly in an upcoming movie about Fox News.
The 42-year-old actress has signed on for the project, which will focus on the women who worked for the broadcaster during late chairman Roger Ailes' tenure in charge.
Ailes left the network in 2016 amid a sexual and workplace harassment scandal, and the movie will tell the story of those who were employed by Fox at the time.
The movie has been penned by 'The Big Short' scriptwriter Charles Randolph and Jay Roach, 60, will direct, having seen success at the helm of the likes of the 'Austin Powers' franchise and political comedy 'The Campaign'.
Work started on the project before Ailes died a year ago, and the movie will boast an ensemble cast of characters portraying the chairman and those working for him at the time of the scandal.
He left Fox News in 2016 - two years after the allegations were first made, accusations which he denied - and said he didn't want to be a distraction.
In a statement at the time, he said: ''I will not allow my presence to become a distraction from the work that must be done every day to ensure that Fox News and Fox Business continue to lead our industry.''
No further casting has been announced as of yet, and there is no news on a release date.
