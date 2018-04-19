Charlize Theron doesn't want anymore children because she finds it a struggle enough with the two she already has.
Charlize Theron can't ''handle'' anymore children.
The 42-year-old actress has been raising her kids Jackson, six, and August, two, single-handily alongside her busy career and, although she feels ''very blessed'' to have such a ''perfect'' family, she couldn't add anymore to her brood.
She said: ''I knew a long time ago that this was going to be my family and I am so blessed and lucky that this is my family. As of right now, as a single parent this is what I can handle and I think it's a good thing to know what you can handle. This is perfection for me. I feel very blessed.''
However, the 'Tully' star has to remind herself how lucky she is when her children's meltdowns push her to breaking point.
Speaking to E! News, she explained: ''My oldest [Jackson] can definitely get into a state pretty quickly.''
But the blonde beauty accepts that everyone has bad days.
She said recently: ''A child in my twenties was the scariest idea I could think of. When I got to my thirties, I was so ready. But there's a moment where you're like, Oh God, I hope once I have my kids, I'm still going to want to be a parent this much. I have bad days. I make mistakes. Going through the tantrum stages when they're such little assholes. And they choose the worst moments. It's a lot for one person. But after six years of having my two nuggets, there's not a day when I wish I hadn't done this.''
Charlize adopted Jackson in 2012 and August in 2015 and found the process of gaining parental rights a challenge.
She said: ''I struggled mentally through the adoption process. Some of the lowest points in my life were dealing with the first time I filed; it really took an emotional toll. There were situations that didn't work out, and you'd get attached and have all your hopes up and then just get crushed. So I was in a different mind space. I had different needs.''
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.
From the co-director of John Wick, this similarly styled action romp puts Charlize Theron front...
With the more dumbed-down title Fast & Furious 8 outside of North America, this overcrowded...
Dominic Toretto has gone rogue. It seemed like the game was finally up with Brian...
Lorraine Broughton is an experienced MI6 agent who, in 1989, is assigned on a mission...
Just what does Dominic Toretto think he's doing? It seems the original team has disbanded,...
If you thought things had cooled down for the 'Fast and Furious' team in the...
From Laika (The Boxtrolls), this is one of the most beautiful, sophisticated animated films in...
Kubo is a young boy who lives with his mother. Kubo has always been influences...
Aside from success at the box office, there was nothing about 2012's rather uneven fantasy...
Mirror Mirror on the wall, who's the fairest of them all?' is a line from...