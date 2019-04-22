Charlize Theron feels ''blessed'' to star with Seth Rogen in 'Long Shot'.

The 43-year-old actress has been a ''fan'' of the 38-year-old actor and all his movies for a long time so was delighted to work with him in the comedy.

She said: ''I've been a sincere, down to the core of my body, fan of Seth Rogen's.

''I have watched everything that he's touched and never in a million years did I think I would be in a movie with him, so I am hashtag blessed.''

In the movie, Seth plays a journalist who is spending time with Charlize, a presidential hopeful who also happens to be his former babysitter, and the South African star admitted the lighter fare was very different for her.

She laughed in an interview with Britain's OK! Magazine: ''I usually die or kill people in my movies, or get assaulted. This is not my wheelhouse.''

Meanwhile, Seth recently claimed he'd waited years to make the movie because he was desperate to work with Charlize on it but felt he needed to prove himself first.

He said: ''I really only wanted to make the movie with her, and it took me seven years to get successful enough to get Charlize Theron in our movie.''

Seth - who also produced the movie with his co-star - felt it was important to take the story back to comedy basics.

He said: ''What if we made the kind of movie I grew up watching that is actually romantic and actually funny?''

And the pair both think they've made a movie that feels realistic.

Seth teased: ''Sparks fly''.

Charlize added: ''It felt like we could go and explore a real relationship.''