Charlize Theron ''aged about five years'' in a day when she lost financing on 'Bombshell' just two weeks before filming was due to begin.

The 44-year-old actress admitted she panicked when the film she had to help scramble for finance for the movie she was producing, just days before the cast and crew were due to start on set.

She said: ''Two weeks before shooting we had to basically find our financing all over again. When you go to a story like this you just have to put your flight jacket on and lean into it and I think for some people this kind of stuff scares them. They might think, in the beginning, they're ready to tell a certain story and then they realise there are other things that come into play. I've never experienced anything like it in my entire life and we had put an incredible cast together. It was really scheduled out to the hour ... That was the hardest part, but I don't think there was anybody on this movie, including the film crew, that didn't say, 'We're not going anywhere'.''

Admitting how ''incredible'' it was to have everyone's support, she added: ''That was incredible to have that as a producer and they really meant it and were so supportive in wanting to figure it out with us. Our financier really stepped up within a day and Lionsgate were great, but I don't want to go through that again! I think I aged about five years on that day. We'll never know truly what that [problem] was, but I do think ultimately, everything happens for a reason. When you make a movie, it's the ultimate experience of letting the universe take over sometimes. Jesus, take the wheel!''

'Bombshell' is about the Fox News' women, who want to see justice done after they accused the late network boss Roger Ailes for alleged sexual misconduct.