Charlize Theron had sexual relations with women during her younger years.

The Academy Award-winning actress has admitted to sexually experimenting earlier in her life - but Charlize insisted she ''really like dudes''.

During an appearance on 'Watch What Happens Live', Charlize - who stars in an X-rated lesbian love scene in new movie 'Atomic Blonde' - was asked if she ever ''took a dip in the lady pond'', and she replied: ''Ooh. When I was younger, yes.

''When you're young, you're exploring it all. But, it was pretty clear that I really like dudes.''

The 41-year-old beauty also thinks bisexual love is under-represented in movies.

Asked whether it was important for her 'Atomic Blonde' character to be bisexual, Charlize said: ''Why not? It should be normalised by now. It's something not represented enough in cinema.''

Earlier this month, meanwhile, Charlize admitted to having gone on a date with a ''really cool dude''.

The Hollywood actress - who ended her engagement to Sean Penn in June 2016 - confirmed she is back in the dating game, but refused to reveal the identity of her new man.

Charlize shared: ''I went on a date maybe, like, a month ago. I had a great date, I've got to tell you. I had an incredible date. This guy really impressed me.

''We went for a nine-mile hike in the middle of the night. It was a full moon. But I was really impressed. It was fun.''

Charlize remained coy about her unnamed man, but admitted she enjoyed spending time with him, describing their date as ''fun''.

She explained: ''I'm not going to say where we met, but we ended up going for a walk ... It was just really fun. He was super-funny.

''I think he's just a really cool dude. It was super private ... that's what made it so much fun, too.''