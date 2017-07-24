Award-winning actress Charlize Theron has admitted she had sexual relations with women during her younger years.
Charlize Theron had sexual relations with women during her younger years.
The Academy Award-winning actress has admitted to sexually experimenting earlier in her life - but Charlize insisted she ''really like dudes''.
During an appearance on 'Watch What Happens Live', Charlize - who stars in an X-rated lesbian love scene in new movie 'Atomic Blonde' - was asked if she ever ''took a dip in the lady pond'', and she replied: ''Ooh. When I was younger, yes.
''When you're young, you're exploring it all. But, it was pretty clear that I really like dudes.''
The 41-year-old beauty also thinks bisexual love is under-represented in movies.
Asked whether it was important for her 'Atomic Blonde' character to be bisexual, Charlize said: ''Why not? It should be normalised by now. It's something not represented enough in cinema.''
Earlier this month, meanwhile, Charlize admitted to having gone on a date with a ''really cool dude''.
The Hollywood actress - who ended her engagement to Sean Penn in June 2016 - confirmed she is back in the dating game, but refused to reveal the identity of her new man.
Charlize shared: ''I went on a date maybe, like, a month ago. I had a great date, I've got to tell you. I had an incredible date. This guy really impressed me.
''We went for a nine-mile hike in the middle of the night. It was a full moon. But I was really impressed. It was fun.''
Charlize remained coy about her unnamed man, but admitted she enjoyed spending time with him, describing their date as ''fun''.
She explained: ''I'm not going to say where we met, but we ended up going for a walk ... It was just really fun. He was super-funny.
''I think he's just a really cool dude. It was super private ... that's what made it so much fun, too.''
The season 7 premiere guests featured some cast members we haven't seen much of for a while.
This year's Rotterdam event was definitely one to remember.
New album 'Flower Boy' comes later this summer.
With the more dumbed-down title Fast & Furious 8 outside of North America, this overcrowded...
Dominic Toretto has gone rogue. It seemed like the game was finally up with Brian...
Lorraine Broughton is an experienced MI6 agent who, in 1989, is assigned on a mission...
Just what does Dominic Toretto think he's doing? It seems the original team has disbanded,...
If you thought things had cooled down for the 'Fast and Furious' team in the...
From Laika (The Boxtrolls), this is one of the most beautiful, sophisticated animated films in...
Kubo is a young boy who lives with his mother. Kubo has always been influences...
Aside from success at the box office, there was nothing about 2012's rather uneven fantasy...
Mirror Mirror on the wall, who's the fairest of them all?' is a line from...
Long before the evil Queen Ravenna was thought to have been killed by Snow White,...