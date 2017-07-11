Charlize Theron ''felt a little unstable'' after her Oscar win.

The 41-year-old actress took home the Best Actress in a Leading Role prize at the 2004 Oscars for her role in 'Monster' and whilst she admitted it ''opened up a lot of doors'' for her, the attention afterwards was very ''overwhelming''.

She said: ''As far as work goes, it opens up a lot of doors. But also, it's so overwhelming to have everybody clamoring and saying, 'This is what you should do.' There's so much noise. I felt a little unstable afterwards.''

Following on from her Oscar win, Charlize starred in 'Aeon Flux', which failed to do well at the box office, and the blonde beauty admits it was ''disappointing'' that it didn't take off.

She added to the new issue of Variety magazine: ''When 'Aeon Flux' came to me, I thought that could be something. I was never completely sold on the entire concept, but I really loved [director] Karyn Kusama's movie ['Girlfight']. So I threw myself into that with the belief that she's a great filmmaker.

''And then we f***ed it all up ... I just don't think we really knew how to execute it. And it's disappointing, but it happens. I've been in this business long enough to know that you cannot get it right every time. I might have gotten this right because of that.''

Meanwhile, Charlize previously revealed she finds it ''cathartic'' to play evil characters.

She explained: ''I've always been fascinated by abhorrent behaviour. I have a real interest in why people do horrible things.

''I read a lot of books and am fascinated by whether deviant behaviour is caused by nature or nurture. There's a part of me that wants to understand that darkness, but I can't really understand it.

''So, it is cathartic to play a character who is evil. It's a free pass for your soul: Nothing bad is going to happen, and you can explore what it would be like to be in that skin.''