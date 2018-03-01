Keith Richards says it would take a death in the band to stop them touring.

The 74-year-old guitarist insists the 'Start Me Up' group have never discussed the possibility of retirement, despite drummer Charlie Watts recently admitting he wouldn't be ''bothered'' if they split up for good, and has reassured fans they won't be parting ways in the ''near future''.

In a candid interview with the Daily Telegraph newspaper, Keith was asked what it would take for the band to end, and he replied: ''Somebody keeling over.

''There's never ever been a word about it muttered among ourselves.

''I guess the day's obviously going to come, some day.

''But not in the near future. We're all looking forward to doing what we're doing, especially back in Blighty.''

The legendary rockers - completed by Sir Mick Jagger and Ronnie Wood - are set to tour the UK for the first time in five years this summer, and they also have a new album in the pipeline, the follow-up to their 2016 covers LP 'Blue & Lonesome'.

Speaking earlier this week, Charlie claimed he wouldn't mind if they decided to call it a day.

He said: ''I love playing the drums and I love playing with Mick and Keith and Ronnie, I don't know about the rest of it. It wouldn't bother me if the Rolling Stones said that's it ... enough. I don't know what I would do if I stopped. Keith is a great one for saying once you're going, keep going.

''The big worry for me is being well enough. We don't work like we used to fortunately. There are huge gaps between each show.''

However, he hopes if they ever did decide to go their separate ways that it would be an amicable decision because he'd hate it if it turned into a blazing row.

He explained: ''I would hate it to dissolve not amicably. I would like Mick to say, or me or Keith or whoever ... I don't want to do it any more, for whatever reason, and we just say that's it. I wouldn't want it to be an argument or whatever.''