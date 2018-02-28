Charlie Watts wouldn't be ''bothered'' if the Rolling Stones were to split for good.

The 'Satisfaction' hitmakers - comprised of Sir Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood and Charlie - have just announced their first tour in the UK in five years, but the 76-year-old drummer has claimed he wouldn't mind if they decided to call it a day.

Speaking to The Guardian newspaper, he said: ''I love playing the drums and I love playing with Mick and Keith and Ronnie, I don't know about the rest of it. It wouldn't bother me if the Rolling Stones said that's it ... enough. I don't know what I would do if I stopped. Keith is a great one for saying once you're going, keep going.

''The big worry for me is being well enough. We don't work like we used to fortunately. There are huge gaps between each show.''

However, he hopes if they ever did decide to go their separate ways that it would be an amicable decision because he'd hate it if it turned into a blazing row.

He explained: ''I would hate it to dissolve not amicably. I would like Mick to say, or me or Keith or whoever ... I don't want to do it any more, for whatever reason, and we just say that's it. I wouldn't want it to be an argument or whatever.''

But, in the meantime, to ensure he is fit enough when he takes to the stage, Charlie tries to stay away from alcohol and cigarettes.

He said: ''We are getting to that elderly period, so it's a good thing not to. When you're 40 and you've got a hangover you get up and have another drink and you're off again. I don't think we could do it nowadays ... at this age.

''Smoking and drinking are not like they were in the 50s. In the 40s and 50s every film star smoked. You'd never see a film star now drinking or smoking, it's not fashionable, I'm glad to say. In another way it has ruined jazz clubs ... they are totally unlike what I would consider a club. They have become very clinical.''

The Rolling Stones will rock stadiums in London, Manchester, Edinburgh and Cardiff this summer, as part of the second leg of their hugely popular 'No Filter Tour'.

The last time the 'Paint It Black' stars were on UK waters was for their iconic performance on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury Festival in 2013.

The legendary group - who released Grammy-winning covers record 'Blue & Lonesome' in 2016 - also sold out two unforgettable nights at London's Hyde Park, 44 years after they played the landmark location for free.