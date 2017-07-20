Charlie Simpson's wife Anna Barnard is pregnant with their second child.

The Busted frontman - who already has two-year-old daughter Arlo with his spouse - knows the sex of their unborn baby, but the couple are choosing to keep tight-lipped about it.

The 32-year-old rocker told the Metro newspaper: ''I've just found out we're having a second! I'm super-excited.

''We do know, but I want to keep it a secret. I haven't actually told anyone she is pregnant yet!''

Charlie feels lucky to have the support of his bandmates, especially bassist Matt Willis, who is father to five-year-old son Ace, seven-year-old daughter Isabelle and 14-month-old daughter Trixie Grace, whom he has wife his presenter wife Emma Willis.

He said: ''We all have an understanding, However we schedule our time, we keep in mind that we have to see the family.''

Matt previously admitted that while being in a touring rock band is the best job in the world, being away from his three little ones is the hardest part.

He told BANG Showbiz: ''It's the only downside of being in a band. Being in a band is so f***ing awesome. I'd prefer to be in a band than do anything else.''

When Charlie had his first child he said he would have to adjust touring so he doesn't miss out on the most important moments of his child's life.

He said at the time: ''I don't think I could miss key points in my kids' life when they're growing up. I love touring and it means the world to me but I think I'd have to organise it in a way where I'm not missing out on my kids upbringing.''

However, Charlie has promised that the birth of his new child won't affect Busted's future.