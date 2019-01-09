Busted have shared their brand new single 'Radio'.

The trio - made up of Charlie Simpson, James Bourne, and Matt Willis - recently announced plans to release their fourth studio album 'Half Way There' on February 1, and have now teased fans ahead of the record's release with a new single entitled 'Radio'.

The group's latest track is a nostalgic power ballad about how life unfolds as the years go by, and although it was originally written as a song about missing home while being on tour, Busted - who also recently announced a UK arena tour to support their upcoming release - changed the song's emphasis to make it something that both the band and their fans can relate to.

James, 35, explained that the song is about memories that surface when listening to certain music.

In a statement, he said: ''It's talking about the memories that you used to share with someone when listening to the radio.''

Whilst Charlie, 33, added that listening to some tracks can evoke certain memories and, especially after the loss of someone, can trigger negative emotions.

He continued: ''Listening to the radio can evoke nostalgic reactions, and when a song comes on it can really take you back to that moment, but when the song reminds you of losing that person, what would've been a good feeling suddenly feels very empty.''

Other tracks on the new album include 'Nineties', 'Reunion' and 'All My Friends' which are provided as instant downloads for fans who pre-order 'Half Way There' on any available format, including digital, CD, black vinyl and splattered vinyl.

Busted's forthcoming arena dates introduce their new touring drummer, Eddy Thrower from modern rock heroes Lower Than Atlantis.

Tickets are now available from myticket.co.uk/artists/busted.

Busted 'Half Way There' tour dates:

March

23rd- Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

26th- Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

28th- Manchester, Arena

29th- Birmingham, Resorts World Arena

30th- London, The SSE Arena Wembley