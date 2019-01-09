Busted have shared their brand new single 'Radio', ahead of the release of their fourth studio album 'Half Way There' on February 1.
Busted have shared their brand new single 'Radio'.
The trio - made up of Charlie Simpson, James Bourne, and Matt Willis - recently announced plans to release their fourth studio album 'Half Way There' on February 1, and have now teased fans ahead of the record's release with a new single entitled 'Radio'.
The group's latest track is a nostalgic power ballad about how life unfolds as the years go by, and although it was originally written as a song about missing home while being on tour, Busted - who also recently announced a UK arena tour to support their upcoming release - changed the song's emphasis to make it something that both the band and their fans can relate to.
James, 35, explained that the song is about memories that surface when listening to certain music.
In a statement, he said: ''It's talking about the memories that you used to share with someone when listening to the radio.''
Whilst Charlie, 33, added that listening to some tracks can evoke certain memories and, especially after the loss of someone, can trigger negative emotions.
He continued: ''Listening to the radio can evoke nostalgic reactions, and when a song comes on it can really take you back to that moment, but when the song reminds you of losing that person, what would've been a good feeling suddenly feels very empty.''
Other tracks on the new album include 'Nineties', 'Reunion' and 'All My Friends' which are provided as instant downloads for fans who pre-order 'Half Way There' on any available format, including digital, CD, black vinyl and splattered vinyl.
Busted's forthcoming arena dates introduce their new touring drummer, Eddy Thrower from modern rock heroes Lower Than Atlantis.
Tickets are now available from myticket.co.uk/artists/busted.
Busted 'Half Way There' tour dates:
March
23rd- Glasgow, The SSE Hydro
26th- Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena
28th- Manchester, Arena
29th- Birmingham, Resorts World Arena
30th- London, The SSE Arena Wembley
In her latest collaboration with Cash Money's Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj finally unveils the video for her 'Queen' single 'Good Form'.
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
Sharon Van Etten unveils an ominous black and white video directed by Katherine Dieckmann for her latest song 'Jupiter 4'.
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
The 1975's third studio album 'A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships' is imminent, with another album ('Notes on a Conditional Form') already...
This New York quartet have teamed alongside Canadian rocker Billy Raffoul for their new tune 'Say Amen'. It's their second official single of the...
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.