'Two And A Half Men' star Charlie Sheen admitted he was on another planet before making the decision to get sober just over a year ago.
Charlie Sheen was on another planet during his battle with addiction.
The 'Anger Management' actor recently celebrate a year of sobriety, and he has admitted he feels clearer and more at home now that he has stopped drinking.
Speaking to 'Extra', he said: ''Nice to be back on planet earth, I've missed it here.''
The 53-year-old star also revealed how he hopes his own life experiences can be used to help his teenage daughters Lola, 13, and Sam, 14, - who he shares with ex-wife Denise Richards - whenever they need advice.
He added: ''I tell them, 'You have a guy in your life that has more knowledge on a lot of things than the average bear, so please access it.' ''
While the girls will appear with his ex on the 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills', Charlie - who also has Cassandra, 34, with ex-girlfriend Paula Profit and nine-year-old twins Max and Bob with third ex-wife Brooke Mueller - has dismissed the idea of appearing alongside them on the reality show and admitted he doesn't watch the programme at all.
He quipped: ''You're gonna see the girls... I don't appear on shows I don't watch.''
However, he did give some hope to 'Two And A Half Men' fans hoping for a revival of the show.
Charlie was sacked from the sit-com in 2011 - and was replaced by Ashton Kutcher until the finale in 2015 - after he made ''disparaging comments' about showrunner Chuck Lorre, but he would still be open to a reconciliation and return.
He admitted: ''No, there hasn't been any discussions, but if it were to re-emerge, I would be front and centre.''
Meanwhile, the star recently offered advice to Lindsay Lohan, and encouraged her to ''stay the course'' in her sobriety journey.
He said: ''I always had tremendous affection for her. I can totally relate to some of the stuff she had gone through, was going through.
''[I'd] just tell her, just stay the course. You can't change the past, but they wouldn't call it that if it wasn't, right?''
With the 61st Grammy Awards fast approaching, we have revised the long list of nominees once again and think we've made up our mind about who will be...
After a 21-year gap between albums and a full 19-year break as a band, Sleeper seem at last to be back in earnest.
Having announced her debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?', Billie Eilish unveils a sinister video for her new single 'Bury a...
Imagine Dragons have now unveiled the official video for their single 'Bad Liar', following their recent animated lyric video.
Brit Award-nominated Tom Walker unveils the video for his newest single 'Just You and I' taken from his debut studio album 'What a Time To Be Alive'.
Stalker Miller have seen a will and determination come to fruition with the release of their debut album 'Homegrown By Joan'.
A biography of iconic filmmaker John Milius, this engaging documentary features some of the biggest...
Robert Rodriguez returns to Grindhouse territory with this B-movie spoof sequel that mixes hilariously knowing...
Machete Cortez is a formidable former member of the Mexican Federal Police and happens to...
Machete Cortez, a former Mexican Federale agent, returns on another mission to kill as the...
Michael Douglas returns to his most iconic role for this 20-years-later sequel to Oliver Stone's...
23 years after Gordon Gekko's incarceration for insider trading, he finds himself being released into...
I wonder if someone tossed a copy of Red Dawn into Ronald Reagan's casket before...
Scary Movie 4 is inane, gross, ridiculous, and pretty stupid. It also made me laugh...
I wonder if someone tossed a copy of Red Dawn into Ronald Reagan's casket before...
There are lots of ways to churn out sequels, particularly comedies. You can speed along...