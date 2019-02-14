Charlie Sheen was on another planet during his battle with addiction.

The 'Anger Management' actor recently celebrate a year of sobriety, and he has admitted he feels clearer and more at home now that he has stopped drinking.

Speaking to 'Extra', he said: ''Nice to be back on planet earth, I've missed it here.''

The 53-year-old star also revealed how he hopes his own life experiences can be used to help his teenage daughters Lola, 13, and Sam, 14, - who he shares with ex-wife Denise Richards - whenever they need advice.

He added: ''I tell them, 'You have a guy in your life that has more knowledge on a lot of things than the average bear, so please access it.' ''

While the girls will appear with his ex on the 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills', Charlie - who also has Cassandra, 34, with ex-girlfriend Paula Profit and nine-year-old twins Max and Bob with third ex-wife Brooke Mueller - has dismissed the idea of appearing alongside them on the reality show and admitted he doesn't watch the programme at all.

He quipped: ''You're gonna see the girls... I don't appear on shows I don't watch.''

However, he did give some hope to 'Two And A Half Men' fans hoping for a revival of the show.

Charlie was sacked from the sit-com in 2011 - and was replaced by Ashton Kutcher until the finale in 2015 - after he made ''disparaging comments' about showrunner Chuck Lorre, but he would still be open to a reconciliation and return.

He admitted: ''No, there hasn't been any discussions, but if it were to re-emerge, I would be front and centre.''

Meanwhile, the star recently offered advice to Lindsay Lohan, and encouraged her to ''stay the course'' in her sobriety journey.

He said: ''I always had tremendous affection for her. I can totally relate to some of the stuff she had gone through, was going through.

''[I'd] just tell her, just stay the course. You can't change the past, but they wouldn't call it that if it wasn't, right?''