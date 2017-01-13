The Platoon star took to Twitter just before the New Year (17) and told fans he would love for Ted Cruz, who fought Trump to become the Republican Party's official presidential candidate, to join him on the campaign trail.

"C'mon, @tedcruz, in 4 years we can unseat this guy!!" the actor wrote. "You bring the AWESOME, I'll bring the WINNING!!"

However, Sheen, who is known for his wild partying past, was blown away when his tweet made headline news, and he was even more shocked to learn people had missed the joke.

"It was right after Christmas and it was just (like) a five-year-old stomping his foot because he didn't get the president he wants, you know? No one noticed it was a joke!" he marvelled on U.S. talk show The View. "But the only guy who reached out respectfully and with biting comedian panache was... Cruz (sic), man!"

Cruz publicly responded to Sheen's proposal by sharing a photo of the actor's dad, Martin Sheen, in character as President Josiah 'Jed' Bartlet on hit political drama The West Wing.

"Glad to see @charliessheen embracing conservative principles, but Americans just rejected another political dynasty," he captioned the image, as he referred to Trump's presidential rival, former U.S. Secretary of State and First Lady Hillary Clinton.

The brief social media exchange delighted Charlie and he has nothing but good things to say about the Texas senator.

"Just in my experience, he's really been nice to me and politics aside, he seems like a nice man," the star remarked.

As for Trump, Charlie has made his feelings about the new leader of the U.S. very clear.

Just after the consecutive deaths of Star Wars icon Carrie Fisher and her mother Debbie Reynolds last month (Dec16), he appeared to wish death on Trump, tweeting, "Dear God; Trump next, please! Trump next, please! Trump next, please! Trump next, please! Trump next, please! Trump next, please!"

Charlie claims he knows the billionaire businessman and reality TV star-turned-politician is a liar and a cheapskate, because he once gifted him cuff links and told him they were real diamonds.

"He said they were Harry Winston and worth $100,000, with platinum and flawless Ds (diamonds)," Charlie said. "They were barely cheap pewter and flawed CZs (cubic zirconia)!"