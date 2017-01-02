Charlie Sheen is considering a run for U.S. leader in 2020 and he wants one of President-elect Donald Trump's former rivals to join him.
The actor went public with his presidential high hopes in a social media post just before the New Year, and insiders insist the former Two and a Half Men star is serious.
And he wants Ted Cruz, who fought Trump to become the Republican Party's presidential official candidate, to join him on the campaign trail.
"C'mon, @tedcruz, in 4 years we can unseat this guy!!" the actor wrote. "You bring the AWESOME, I'll bring the WINNING!!"
Trump won the presidential election in November (16) and will officially take office in the White House later this month (Jan17).
