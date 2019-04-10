Charlie Sheen ''wants to do better'' for both himself and everyone around him.

The former 'Two And A Half Men' actor - who has been very open about his past struggles with addiction - is focused on his sobriety, and revealed his priority now is making a positive difference in the world.

Speaking to guests during Q&A session at Annabel's 'A Night With...' event on Tuesday (09.04.19), he was asked who the real Charlie is and responded: ''Just a guy who wants to do better for myself and those around me.

''I want to leave situations better than how I discovered them.''

Offering his life advice to the crowd gathered at the venue in Mayfair, he said it is important to make the most of ''every moment''.

Charlie added: ''Enjoy every moment. It can all vanish in a heartbeat, or the absence of a heartbeat!''

Meanwhile, the 'Anger Management' star has previously admitted he feels clearer and more at home now that he has stopped drinking.

After recently celebrating a year of sobriety, he said: ''Nice to be back on planet earth, I've missed it here.''

The 53-year-old star also revealed how he hopes his own life experiences can be used to help his teenage daughters Lola, 13, and Sam, 14, - who he shares with ex-wife Denise Richards - whenever they need advice.

He added: ''I tell them, 'You have a guy in your life that has more knowledge on a lot of things than the average bear, so please access it.' ''

Charlie was a guest at former flame Denise's wedding when she tied the knot with Aaron Phypers in an intimate ceremony last September, and she thinks it was important to include him for the sake of their children.

She explained: ''No matter what's gone down with Charlie and I, I invite Charlie to anything having to do with the kids and I.

''Even if he did bring a prostitute as his date, I wouldn't care. It's just, it is what it is.''