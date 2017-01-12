Actor Charlie Sheen wants the "racially-inappropriate" jokes in his new TV movie Mad Families to inspire viewers to have an "open dialogue" about race.
The Wall Street star appears alongside actresses Leah Remini and Naya Rivera in the comedy about three culturally-diverse families who embark on a camping trip together.
Sheen, real name Carlos Estevez, warns fans the film features a string of tongue-in-cheek jokes, but he insists they weren't intended to cause offence and he hopes viewers will use them to explore ongoing race issues during "dicey times".
He told U.S. breakfast show Good Morning America, "The film is hysterical, it's funny as hell. It's very diverse. There's a scene where we all pass around a megaphone and tell the most racially-inappropriate jokes in the history of the known universe, and it's funny as hell. No one in the movie is offended so I do believe that anyone watching it won't be, either."
"We're not curing cancer with this type of work, but perhaps we're making it OK to have an open dialogue, which we must have, especially with what's coming in the White House," he added. "These are dicey times."
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump will take over at the White House on 20 January (17) after dividing America with controversial remarks about African-Americans, women, and Mexican immigrants during his election campaign.
Mad Families, which premieres on U.S. network Crackle on Thursday (12Jan17), marks a return to the spotlight for Sheen after coming to terms with his HIV diagnosis, but he is hesitant to call the film his comeback.
"I don't wanna label it as such, because then if it doesn't work, then I'm wrong...," he quipped. "(But) I think it's a stepping stone to a lot of cool stuff. For some reason, they (producers) just keep inviting me back to the next act."
Charlie has previously voiced his disapproval of Trump as President, and hit headlines in late December (16) after appearing to wish death on the property mogul and reality TV star-turned-politician on Twitter.
He has also floated plans to run for the White House himself in 2020 in a bid to unseat Trump - with the help of one of the President-elect's former political rivals, Ted Cruz.
