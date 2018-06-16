Charlie Sheen makes all his visitors sign non-disclosure agreements (NDAs).

The 'Anger Management' actor is being sued by an anonymous woman for exposing her to HIV and he insists she's lying about being forced into signing a confidentiality document because she was keen to hang out with him.

In new court documents obtained by TMZ, Charlie denied any coercion to get her to sign the NDA as she did so ''without incident or objection'' and pointed out she's violated the agreement.

The 52-year-old actor also revealed the request to sign the document wasn't unusual because he requires it from all his visitors before they enter his house.

The woman, who is known only as JANE DOE in court papers, claimed she had only signed the agreement out of fear because of the four ''thuggish'' people with him.

She alleged there were what she believed to be weapons lying around and she was escorted to a garage area and told to sign the document, and though she didn't understand it very well as she is Russian, she inked her name as she felt her safety was under threat.

The former 'Two and a Half Men' actor - who revealed in 2015 he was diagnosed as HIV positive in 2011 - has previously accused the woman of extortion.

In court documents, he insisted the accuser made up the claim and accused her of being a ''professional hooker party girl'', who gets paid for sex as a high-end escort.

He also claimed she regularly runs the risk of contracting sexually-transmitted diseases (STDs) because she has slept with ''hundreds, if not thousands'' of guys.

In the documents, the 52-year-old star - who has daughters Cassandra, 33, Sam, 14, and Lola, 12, and twin sons Bob and Max, nine, from past relationships - admitted to showering his former lover with money and gifts during their less-than two-month romance, and insisted she knew from the moment they were introduced that he is HIV positive.

The woman filed her lawsuit last June, in which she claimed she asked Charlie if he had any sexually-transmitted diseases, and he reassured her he was ''fine'' and she ''needed to trust him.''

Jane Doe said they initially used latex condoms, but had unprotected oral sex, and on October 26, 2015, they had unprotected intercourse for the first time and, afterwards, Charlie allegedly told her he was HIV positive and gave her two pills to prevent her from contracting the disease.

However, the woman sought emergency medical treatment the next day and was told to take antiretroviral medication for several weeks.