Charlie Sheen has revealed that he used to check on his guests to make sure they weren't dead after attending his wild parties.
The 52-year-old actor - who has been open about his past alcohol and drug use - admitted that he could never relax after his epic bashes in case someone had died and he used to go around checking on everyone.
Speaking to KIIS FM's Will & Woody, he said: ''I'm always the guy who is going around checking on everybody. That the ones who said they were taking a nap or going to sleep hadn't actually died.
''I can't go to sleep if people are sort of teetering.''
Charlie also confirmed that he was once rushed to hospital for a hernia operation after one wild bender, which lasted 36 hours.
He said: ''It is true. Yeah, it is absolutely true.''
And, despite years of raucous parties, Charlie admitted he is still confused about a wild night out in Italy in the nineties.
The star revealed there is one lost night, when he was in Italy for a wardrobe fitting for the 1993 'Three Musketeers' movie, that puzzles him to this day as he woke up over 322km away from where he started out.
Admitting he has absolutely no recollection of what happened on that particular night, Charlie said: ''Everything was going great and then I woke up in an apartment about 200 miles [322 km] from the city. With no accessories, no wallet, no ID, with nothing.
''That was one that to this day, this many years later, I still look back on and go, 'What happened to those middle seven hours?'''
And while he can't prove it, Charlie believes his drink was spiked during the evening.
He added that he woke up in a strange room with a woman who did not speak any English, so he had to try to mime to make himself understood.
He quipped: ''That was a doozy.''
