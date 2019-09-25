Charlie Sheen turned down an approach to appear on 'Dancing with the Stars'.

The 54-year-old actor was ''very flattered'' by the approach to take part in the Latin and ballroom competition, particularly as network ABC would then have granted him a pilot episode for a new TV series, but ultimately decided against it as he didn't think his moves were up to scratch.

He told Us Weekly magazine: ''I was very flattered by ABC and their offer, but at the end of the day, I have two left feet and I just can't dance.''

And Charlie's publicist confirmed the former 'Two and a Half Men' star could have landed a new show if he had taken part.

A source said: ''When there is a big star like that, they will get some sort of deal for a pilot with ABC.''

His publicist confirmed: ''ABC made a very generous offer [for a pilot series]. It was contingent upon his participation on 'Dancing With the Stars'.''

Earlier this month, Charlie's ex-wife Denise Richards filed court documents asking a judge to order the 'Young Guns' star to pay her the $450,000 she claimed he owed in child support for their two daughters, Sam, 15, and Lola, 14, and accused him of ''squandering'' his cash and favouring an ''extravagant lifestyle'' over caring for his kids.

She said in the documents: ''[Charlie] has squandered over $24,000,000 from the sale in his interest in Two and a Half Men to pay his personal debts and to support his extravagant lifestyle at the expense of support payments for his children.''

The 48-year-old actress went on to accuse the former 'Anger Management' star of moving money to avoid making the payments.

She continued: ''During the time frame since our last stipulation/order in 2016, he has failed to pay $450,000 in support while diverting over $600,000 in assets to adult family members and converting thousands of dollars into cash for his own personal use.''

Last year, Charlie - who also has grown-up daughter Cassandra with former partner Paula Profit and twin sons Bob and Max, 10, with ex-wife Brooke Mueller - requested to have his child support payments reduced as he wasn't as well off as he used to be.

He said at the time: ''I have been unable to find steady work, and have been blacklisted from many aspects of the entertainment industry.

''All of this has resulted in a significant reduction in my earnings.''

Denise reportedly agreed voluntarily in 2016 to have her payments reduced to help her ex-husband with his ''rocky'' financial situation.