Charlie Sheen once took a ''hooker'' to his ex-wife's Thanksgiving dinner.

The 'Anger Management' star's former spouse Denise Richards has admitted she was shocked when the 53-year-old actor turned up at her door for the lavish spread she had arranged in celebration of the US' national holiday with a prostitute on his arm.

Speaking during Tuesday's (21.05.19) episode of 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills', the 48-year-old reality TV star said: ''My ex-husband's aged me terribly.

''Charlie came over for Thanksgiving for dinner a few years ago and he had a hooker in a car in the driveway, and he was afraid to tell me.

'''I said, '''I'll set a f***ing plate.'' Even a hooker deserves to have Thanksgiving dinner!''

The former couple - who were married from 2002 until their divorce in 2006 - have tried to keep an amicable relationship over the years for the sake of their two daughters Sam, 15, and Lola, 13.

But Denise said recently that she feared she ''did a disservice'' to her girls by trying to conceal the full extent of her problems with their father from them as they grew up.

She said previously: ''It's surreal when you start to see your kids become adults. It makes me cry.

''I just feel like I f***ed up a lot with their dad.

''I don't want them to look back at their childhood and remember [fights] ... My girls have been through a lot. How I chose to relate to the dysfunction that was going on with their father was to hide it from the kids. I don't know if I did a disservice or not. ... It just made me realise how fast it goes. Life is so short and their childhood is so short.''

Charlie also has 10-year-old twins Max and Bob with his ex-wife Brooke Mueller and 34-year-old daughter Cassandra with Paula Profit, while Denise has seven-year-old daughter Eloise with her husband Aaron Phypers, who recently adopted her.