Denise Richards was shocked when her ex-husband Charlie Sheen took a hooker to her dinner.
Charlie Sheen once took a ''hooker'' to his ex-wife's Thanksgiving dinner.
The 'Anger Management' star's former spouse Denise Richards has admitted she was shocked when the 53-year-old actor turned up at her door for the lavish spread she had arranged in celebration of the US' national holiday with a prostitute on his arm.
Speaking during Tuesday's (21.05.19) episode of 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills', the 48-year-old reality TV star said: ''My ex-husband's aged me terribly.
''Charlie came over for Thanksgiving for dinner a few years ago and he had a hooker in a car in the driveway, and he was afraid to tell me.
'''I said, '''I'll set a f***ing plate.'' Even a hooker deserves to have Thanksgiving dinner!''
The former couple - who were married from 2002 until their divorce in 2006 - have tried to keep an amicable relationship over the years for the sake of their two daughters Sam, 15, and Lola, 13.
But Denise said recently that she feared she ''did a disservice'' to her girls by trying to conceal the full extent of her problems with their father from them as they grew up.
She said previously: ''It's surreal when you start to see your kids become adults. It makes me cry.
''I just feel like I f***ed up a lot with their dad.
''I don't want them to look back at their childhood and remember [fights] ... My girls have been through a lot. How I chose to relate to the dysfunction that was going on with their father was to hide it from the kids. I don't know if I did a disservice or not. ... It just made me realise how fast it goes. Life is so short and their childhood is so short.''
Charlie also has 10-year-old twins Max and Bob with his ex-wife Brooke Mueller and 34-year-old daughter Cassandra with Paula Profit, while Denise has seven-year-old daughter Eloise with her husband Aaron Phypers, who recently adopted her.
In honour of the arrival of the royal baby...
The Vanity Project reveal the truth about their unique aesthetic.
ATR hit Islington's O2 Academy tonight to fully display their importance to thrilling effect.
These artists are no-one's guilty pleasure.
Rocks was released on this day (May 3) in 1976.
Daughters in the current climate are stronger than ever following last year's You Won't Get What You Want.
Je t'aime Taylor Swift's latest video for her new single 'Me!' featuring Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco.
Celebrating the wonders of Jazz music.
A biography of iconic filmmaker John Milius, this engaging documentary features some of the biggest...
Robert Rodriguez returns to Grindhouse territory with this B-movie spoof sequel that mixes hilariously knowing...
Machete Cortez is a formidable former member of the Mexican Federal Police and happens to...
Machete Cortez, a former Mexican Federale agent, returns on another mission to kill as the...
Michael Douglas returns to his most iconic role for this 20-years-later sequel to Oliver Stone's...
23 years after Gordon Gekko's incarceration for insider trading, he finds himself being released into...
I wonder if someone tossed a copy of Red Dawn into Ronald Reagan's casket before...
Scary Movie 4 is inane, gross, ridiculous, and pretty stupid. It also made me laugh...
I wonder if someone tossed a copy of Red Dawn into Ronald Reagan's casket before...
There are lots of ways to churn out sequels, particularly comedies. You can speed along...