Charlie Sheen suffered with ''borderline dementia''.

The 51-year-old actor - who revealed in 2015 that he is HIV-positive - explained that the cocktail of drugs he used to take to manage the disease had serious side effects.

He said: ''[The drugs] kept me suppressed and alive, but I struggled with a constant migraine and at times, borderline dementia.''

However, Charlie says he has had no side effects since he started the weekly injectable therapy PRO 140 instead.

According to the New York Post's Page Six, he said: ''I've started to feel back to myself again and back in touch with all aspects of my life.

''When I was first diagnosed, I knew it wasn't a death sentence but it was just a giant frickin' bummer.

''I accept the gift of being alive. I could run and hide from this whole thing and not be outspoken and honest and open about it, but I've chosen a path that's the opposite.''

Meanwhile, last year Charlie said he had achieved complete suppression of the virus with PRO 140.

He said: ''It's impossibly amazing.

''Personally, I think about how I felt on the day and how I feel today. Wow. Talk about a transformation.

''One minute you're on the road to perdition, the next you're on the road to providence. It's amazing.

''I thought for sure I'd be stuck on that cocktail forever, but look at me now.

''I'm so grateful for the geniuses at CytoDyn for developing this and finding me.''