Charlie Sheen is being sued for allegedly exposing an unnamed ex-lover to HIV and the actor reportedly told the woman he was being ''noble'' in disclosing his status after they slept together.
The 51-year-old actor isn't named in the lawsuit, which was filed in the Los Angeles County Superior Court on Thursday (23.06.17), but documents obtained by US Weekly say the plaintiff - who is identified only as Jane Doe and described as a ''Russian émigré'' - claims the defendant discussed his HIV status in televised interviews on November 17, 2015, and June 21, 2016, the same dates the 'Anger Management' star appeared on 'Today' to talk about his condition.
According to the lawsuit, the pair met early in September 2015 and ''began a romantic and sexual relationship within days.''
Before having sex, the woman claims she asked Charlie if he had any sexually-transmitted diseases, and says he reassured her he was ''fine'' and she ''needed to trust him.''
Jane Doe says they initially used latex condoms, but had unprotected oral sex, and on October 26, 2015, they had unprotected intercourse for the first time and, afterwards, Charlie allegedly told her he was HIV positive and gave her two pills to prevent her from contracting the disease.
However, the woman sought emergency medical treatment the next day and was told to take antiretroviral medication for several weeks.
According to the documents, the pair argued a few days later and the 'Young Guns' star - who found out he had HIV in 2011 - allegedly told her he was ''noble'' for telling her about his status and had never told her before because it was ''none of her f***ing business''.
He also told her that the drugs she had been prescribed were unnecessary, and warned her not to believe ''the convenient rumours of the medical community.''
According to Variety, Jane Doe claims Charlie also made a number of bizarre statements, including that he could ''see the future'' and the ''Apocalypse'' had ''cleansed'' her soul.
He also allegedly said: ''This is more about ... not if, but when you do come down with this [HIV], that we're together and at least we have each other.''
The former 'Two and a Half Men' star's former fiancee Scottine Ross filed a similar lawsuit a month after he went public about his diagnosis.
