Charlie Sheen is still wanted for 'Dancing With the Stars'.

The 'Young Guns' actor previously admitted he had turned down an approach to take part in the ballroom and Latin contest but programme bosses are still hopeful they can get the former 'Two and a Half Men' star on board when the show returns in 2020.

Rob Mills, ABC Entertainment's senior VP of alternative series, specials and late-night programming, confirmed to Variety: ''We've met with Charlie Sheen. I don't think it's a huge secret because he came out and talked about it, but I would still love Charlie Sheen to come on.

''I found him to be one of the nicest, most charming people. He is just a born entertainer and I think people would love to see him, but it may not be for him.

''What I really found very sweet about him is he basically said, 'I really don't dance. I've got two left feet.' So there's a real sweetness and vulnerability, which would be really fun to showcase on the show.''

And after Christie Brinkley was forced to drop out of this year's show after suffering an injury, ABC are hoping they can get the model - whose daughter Sailor Brinkley-Cook took her place in season 28 - on board for the next series.

Rob said: ''Talk about people that you wanted forever! That's Christie Brinkley!

''We were celebrating when she said she would do it, and then, as you saw, she broke her wrist.

''It was such a great story that Christie was able to watch her daughter, Sailor, do it -- that was the classic story that 'Dancing With the Stars' does so great; when you make lemonade out of lemons. But now we'd love to see her back dancing in the ballroom.''

'DWTS' producers think it would be ''great'' to sign up Ryan Shazier, after a video of the former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker dancing at his wedding, two years after he was near-paralysed following a serious spine injury during an NFL game, went viral earlier this year.

Rob said: ''Those are those great stories that are really what 'Dancing With the Stars' is all about -- here's somebody who has overcome something, and when you do that, you dance. He would be great.''

And after Karamo Brown took to the dancefloor this year, one of his 'Queer Eye' castmates could be up next.

Rob said: ''Karamo was so wonderful this year that one of the other 'Queer Eye' guys would be great.''