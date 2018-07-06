Charlie Sheen stars in Lil Pump's new 'Drug Addict' music video.

The former 'Two And A Half Men' star - who appeared in the likes of 'Typical Rick' and 'Mad Families' in 2017 - plays Dr. Sheen opposite the 17-year-old rapper in the promo, which was unveiled on Thursday evening (05.07.18).

In the video, Charlie and Lil Pump - whose real name is Gazzy Garcia - both take on the guise of medical professionals, who can be seen wheeling a drug cart on a psychedelic hospital ward.

Patients are seen happily smoking, drinking, and taking various drugs while nurses dance in an empty pool and ride alongside the 'Gucci Gang' hitmaker in a golf cart.

In one verse, he raps: ''I been smokin' since I was eleven, I been poppin' pills since I was seven. Told my pastor I don't do confessions, 'cause I pop a lot of molly for my breakfast.''

While the chorus goes: ''Whole gang full of drug addicts, take a lot of s**t, forgot what happened. I ain't gonna lie, I got a habit. I swear to god, you can't be on my status.

''Start the day off with a pint, I'ma show you how to live life. Take a lot of drugs, don't think twice. I do this every day and all night.''

Sheen shared a picture of the pair on social media ahead of the video being dropped, and referenced Kim Kardashian as he suggested it would cause quit a stir.

He tweeted alongside the snap: ''Hey @lilpump, what day did you want to break the internet?''