Charlie Sheen has slammed Jenny McCarthy and Selma Blair.

The 51-year-old actor was asked to rank a number of his former female co-stars from favourite to least favourite, but it seems only his 'Spin City' co-star Heather Locklear has left a lasting good impression on him.

Asked to order Jenny, Selma, Heather, and Lindsay Lohan, he said: ''Heather. And then Heather.''

And when 'Watch What Happens Live' host Andy Cohen pointed out he hadn't mentioned the others, he said of his 'Scary Movie 5' co-star: ''Lindsay's a trip. She's work, but she's cool. She's fun to look at.''

But of Jenny, who played his love interest on 'Two and a Half Men' and Selma, who was written out of 'Anger Management' because they didn't get along, he said: ''I would like to kind of mash those two up together and just kick 'em to the curb, they deserve each other.''

The outspoken star also mocked his 'Ferris Bueller's Day Off' co-star Jennifer Grey.

After footage of the 1986 film was shown, he joked: ''You've never seen a nose job ruin a career before Jennifer Grey's.''

Charlie also slammed Rihanna, who he was previously involved in a Twitter feud with after the 'Work' hitmaker shunned his request for her to meet with his then-fiancee Scottine Ross because she was a big fan.

Asked if they had resolved their differences from three years ago, Charlie said: ''Oh, that bitch.''

When Andy noted he may have just made the situation ''worse'', he replied: ''No, she abandoned common courtesy and common sense.''

Despite his previous erratic ways, the 'Mad Families' actor - who has kids Cassandra, 32, Sam, 12, Lola, 11, and seven-year-old twins Max and Bob from past relationships - insists he isn't as ''insane'' as people think.

Asked the biggest misconception about him, he said: ''That I'm bipolar or insane - I'm actually quite thoughtful and often times rooted in all things logical.''

And Charlie, who confirmed last year he is HIV positive, revealed his health is ''really good'' at the moment.

He joked: ''Not bad for a sick guy, right?''