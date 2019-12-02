Charlie Sheen is selling the baseball he threw in 'Major League'.

The 54-year-old actor has enlisted the services of auction house Lelands - which sells off famous sports memorabilia - to offload some of his property, and as well as the ball, he's also getting rid of the Cleveland Indians cap he donned in the 1989 movie.

The ball - which is signed by Charlie - has attracted 10 bids so far, with the winner currently set to pay $2,357 when the sale closed on Friday (06.12.19) while 17 bids on the cap have bumped its price up to $4,594.

The actor said of the lots: ''It is my hope that whoever buys the cap and ball will get as much enjoyment from them as I did all these years.''

The 'Young Guns' star is selling a number of other items, including a watch he wore in 'Platoon', a locker tag that previously belonged to legendary sportsman Babe Ruth, Don Larsen's perfect game baseball, which is signed by the player himself, and a copy of 'The Old Man and the Sea', which is signed by its author, Ernest Hemingway.

The listing for the book reads: ''Like a fine cigar, this fabulous edition of the classic 'The Old Man and the Sea' was smuggled out of Cuba about 20 years ago. It is signed by Ernest Hemingway himself and was a personal copy in the possession of actor Charlie Sheen.

''The short novel was written in Cuba 68 years ago and published a year later in 1952. The story is set in that now communist nation and centers on a local fisherman named Santiago who struggles to snare an evasive marlin.''

Meanwhile, Charlie recently admitted he had turned down a lucrative opportunity to compete on 'Dancing With the Stars' because he didn't think he was good enough.

He said: ''I was very flattered by ABC and their offer, but at the end of the day, I have two left feet and I just can't dance.''

And Charlie's publicist confirmed the former 'Two and a Half Men' star could have landed a new show if he had taken part.

A source said: ''When there is a big star like that, they will get some sort of deal for a pilot with ABC.''

His publicist confirmed: ''ABC made a very generous offer [for a pilot series]. It was contingent upon his participation on 'Dancing With the Stars'.''