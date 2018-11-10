Charlie Sheen is worried about his parents as he has not been able to contact them since the California wildfires erupted.

'The West Wing' actor Martin Sheen and his wife Janet live in Malibu, which has been evacuated due to the fires, and Charlie has issued a plea for them to get in touch.

The 53-year-old actor tweeted: ''I cannot get ahold of my parents Martin and Janet Sheen.

''They are in the group, at the staging ground near Zuma Beach. If anyone has eyes on them, please let me know that they are safe and sound in the middle of this horrific scenario.''

Meanwhile, Caitlyn Jenner has confirmed she is safe after it was reported her home was torched in the Californian wildfires.

The 69-year-old reality star - who was formerly known as Bruce Jenner - took to Instagram to reassure her fans that she had safely evacuated her home in Southern California amid the raging Woolsey fire, which reportedly consumed her Malibu Hills property.

In the video - which featured Caitlyn and her close friend Sophia Hutchins - the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star said: ''Hi! Caitlyn and Sophia here! Well, we're safe. Don't know if the house made it or not, it's still up in the air.''

Caitlyn also confirmed that her pet dogs are safe too, as she showed them playing around in a swimming pool behind her.

She added: ''[They're] having a good day - I don't think we're having that good of day.''

And Sophia then jokingly noted: ''We're having a vodka, it's been a hell of a morning.''

Sophia, 22, also took to her own Instagram story to share a video in which she stated they were both safe and well.

She said: ''I just wanna let everyone know we made it out. Both of us made it out, the dogs made it out, a few of our belongings made it out and we are safe and that that is all that matters. We are safe.''

Caitlyn and Sophia's evacuation comes after the star's former step-daughters Kim Kardashian West, Khloe Kardashian, and Kourtney Kardashian were also forced out of their Calabasas homes.