Outspoken actor Charlie Sheen has claimed he can ''relate'' to TV star Roseanne Barr, whose eponymous sitcom was axed by ABC in May.
Charlie Sheen can ''relate'' to Roseanne Barr.
The 52-year-old actor - who is known for his larger-than-life persona - feels as though he can empathise with the actress, who saw her eponymous sitcom axed by ABC in May following a controversial tweet she sent about Valerie Jarrett, a senior adviser to former US President Barack Obama.
Charlie - who was previously fired from 'Two and a Half Men' after he criticised the show's creator Chuck Lorre - explained: ''I can relate to that tone of absolute despair because it's not just about herself, it's about the people that she knows she affected as well.
''What I hear in her voice, trying not to focus on the words but the emotion, is I hear the frustration, pain, there's such a sadness there.''
The Hollywood veteran said it's ''a little bit sad'' that Roseanne's tweet - which many critics have claimed was racist - has destroyed her entire legacy.
He told Australia's 'Kyle and Jackie O' radio show: ''The thing that is a little bit sad is that when someone does melt, everything good they have ever done that has entertained millions of people is always forgotten.''
During the same interview, Charlie also retracted a tweet he sent in May in which he said ''good riddance'' to 'Roseanne' and called for the return of 'Two and a Half Men'.
The American actor explained that in spite of Roseanne's controversial post, he's always found her to be ''nothing but nice''.
Charlie - who was earning as much as $1.8 million per episode at the height of the show's popularity - said: ''I shouldn't have said 'Roseanne good riddance' because whatever happened she's been nothing but nice to me in the past so that part I would delete.''
The first single from Interpol's eagerly anticipated sixth studio album 'The Rover' has dropped alongside a video.
'Jumpsuit' is just one of two singles, including 'Nico and the Niners', released ahead of Twenty One Pilots' latest album 'Trench'.
They unveiled a new video showing the making of the record.
A biography of iconic filmmaker John Milius, this engaging documentary features some of the biggest...
Robert Rodriguez returns to Grindhouse territory with this B-movie spoof sequel that mixes hilariously knowing...
Machete Cortez is a formidable former member of the Mexican Federal Police and happens to...
Machete Cortez, a former Mexican Federale agent, returns on another mission to kill as the...
Michael Douglas returns to his most iconic role for this 20-years-later sequel to Oliver Stone's...
23 years after Gordon Gekko's incarceration for insider trading, he finds himself being released into...
I wonder if someone tossed a copy of Red Dawn into Ronald Reagan's casket before...
Scary Movie 4 is inane, gross, ridiculous, and pretty stupid. It also made me laugh...
I wonder if someone tossed a copy of Red Dawn into Ronald Reagan's casket before...
There are lots of ways to churn out sequels, particularly comedies. You can speed along...