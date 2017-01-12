The former Two and a Half Men star took aim at the singer after she reportedly snubbed a meet and greet with his former fiancee Brett Rossi, while they were were celebrating her birthday at Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica, California.

Sheen sent over a request to meet the R&B star but she declined because there were too many paparazzi photographers outside. The actor then took to Twitter to blast the 28-year-old, stating: "Nice impression you left behind, Bday (birthday) or not. Sorry we're not KOOL (sic) enough to warrant a blessing from the Princess. (or in this case the Village idiot)..."

He continued, "See ya (sic) on the way down, (we always do) and actually, it was a pleasure NOT meeting you. clearly we have NOTHING in common when it comes to respect for those who've gone before you. I'm guessing you needed those precious 84 seconds to situate that bad wig before you left the restaurant."

Rihanna hit back at Charlie by changing her Twitter header to a photo of her signing an autograph for a fan with Charlie's head superimposed on the devotee.

Following the drama, Charlie and Rihanna appeared to make up after he wrote on Twitter, "all kinds of Awe-Sum! Rihanna, myself and my fiance Scotty finally made up!"

However, it seems the 51-year-old still has some hard feelings toward Rihanna.

"Oh that b**ch," he told U.S. talk show Watch What Happens Live! on Wednesday (11Jan17). "No she abandoned common courtesy and common sense."

Rihanna has yet to respond to Charlie's comments.