Charlie Sheen has listed his Beverly Hills mansion for $10 million.

The 52-year-old actor has owned the plush property for 12 years after splashing out $7.2 million on the abode in 2006, but he is offloading the seven-bedroom house and hoping to make a $2.8 million profit in the process.

According to Variety, Charlie - who was previously paid $1.8 million per episode to star in 'Two and a Half Men' - is asking for $9,999,999 for the house, which is situated in a guarded Mulholland Estates enclave.

The mansion has seven bathrooms and a number of special features, including two swimming pools.

Charlie's house could be ideal for a celebrity chef because it boasts a modern kitchen with top-end appliances and a walk-in pantry.

And those who prefer to do their cooking in the great outdoors will be pleased to note there is also a kitchen outside.

The pièce de résistance of the pad is arguably the master suite, which, as well as coming complete with a huge bedroom, has a separate sitting room, a second screening room and even a wet bar.

Charlie previously owned two other properties in the guard-gated area.

In 2011, he splashed out $7 million on one which he later sold at a slight loss for $6.6 million in 2015.

He purchased his other abode in the area for $4.8 million in 2012, and sold the space for $5.4 million four years later.

Kendall Jenner then bought the plush pad last year for $8.5 million after putting her ''jinxed'' $6.5 million West Hollywood home on the market following a string of bad events at the house.