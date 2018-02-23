Charlie Sheen has put his seven-bedroom Beverly Hills mansion up for sale for $10 million, 12 years after he splashed out $7.2 million on the plush pad.
Charlie Sheen has listed his Beverly Hills mansion for $10 million.
The 52-year-old actor has owned the plush property for 12 years after splashing out $7.2 million on the abode in 2006, but he is offloading the seven-bedroom house and hoping to make a $2.8 million profit in the process.
According to Variety, Charlie - who was previously paid $1.8 million per episode to star in 'Two and a Half Men' - is asking for $9,999,999 for the house, which is situated in a guarded Mulholland Estates enclave.
The mansion has seven bathrooms and a number of special features, including two swimming pools.
Charlie's house could be ideal for a celebrity chef because it boasts a modern kitchen with top-end appliances and a walk-in pantry.
And those who prefer to do their cooking in the great outdoors will be pleased to note there is also a kitchen outside.
The pièce de résistance of the pad is arguably the master suite, which, as well as coming complete with a huge bedroom, has a separate sitting room, a second screening room and even a wet bar.
Charlie previously owned two other properties in the guard-gated area.
In 2011, he splashed out $7 million on one which he later sold at a slight loss for $6.6 million in 2015.
He purchased his other abode in the area for $4.8 million in 2012, and sold the space for $5.4 million four years later.
Kendall Jenner then bought the plush pad last year for $8.5 million after putting her ''jinxed'' $6.5 million West Hollywood home on the market following a string of bad events at the house.
'Smalls Change (Meditations Upon Ageing)' arrives in April.
The two awards have made for a great 72nd birthday present for the country music icon.
A biography of iconic filmmaker John Milius, this engaging documentary features some of the biggest...
Robert Rodriguez returns to Grindhouse territory with this B-movie spoof sequel that mixes hilariously knowing...
Machete Cortez is a formidable former member of the Mexican Federal Police and happens to...
Machete Cortez, a former Mexican Federale agent, returns on another mission to kill as the...
Michael Douglas returns to his most iconic role for this 20-years-later sequel to Oliver Stone's...
23 years after Gordon Gekko's incarceration for insider trading, he finds himself being released into...
I wonder if someone tossed a copy of Red Dawn into Ronald Reagan's casket before...
Scary Movie 4 is inane, gross, ridiculous, and pretty stupid. It also made me laugh...
I wonder if someone tossed a copy of Red Dawn into Ronald Reagan's casket before...
There are lots of ways to churn out sequels, particularly comedies. You can speed along...