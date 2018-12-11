Charlie Sheen has been sober for one year, as he took to social media to share a picture of his new sobriety medallion.
Charlie Sheen is one year sober.
The 53-year-old actor took to Twitter on Tuesday (11.12.18) to reveal he has been awarded his one-year sobriety medallion - which is often handed out by Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) recovery programs to celebrate passing the milestone - and said he is ''totally focused'' on staying away from addictive substances.
Posting a picture of the medallion, the 'Platoon' star wrote: so, THIS happened yesterday! a fabulous moment, in my renewed journey. #TotallyFocused (sic)''
The black coin features the words ''To thine own self be true'', alongside a triangle which reads ''Unity, Service, Recovery''. The triangle has a circle inside it which features the letter I, which is the roman numeral for one.
Charlie has famously battled with addiction for several years, and was previously sober for 11 years before turning back to old habits as a coping mechanism when he was diagnosed as HIV positive in 2011.
Earlier this year, the 'Two and a Half Men' star - who publicly revealed his HIV diagnoses in November 2015 - requested to have his child support payments reduced after claiming he was in a ''dire financial crisis''.
Charlie pays $55,000 a month to ex-wife Brooke Mueller to support their twin sons Bob and Max, nine, and another $20,000 a month for his daughters Sam, 14, and Lola, 13, whom he has with former spouse Denise Richards.
And despite once being the highest paid star on TV when he received $1.8 million per episode of 'Two and a Half Men', he now claims to only make $2,426 a month.
He said in court documents: ''I have been unable to find steady work, and have been blacklisted from many aspects of the entertainment industry.''
