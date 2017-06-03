Charlie Sheen is dating his children's former nanny.

The 51-year-old actor - who revealed in 2015 that he is HIV-positive - is dating 26-year-old model and actress Julia Stambler, who was previously hired by his former wife Brooke Mueller to look after their eight-year-old twins Bob and Max.

TMZ reports that the pair have been dating for three months, after they were introduced by Brooke.

Julia is a bikini model and has also appeared as an extra on 'Entourage'.

Charlie refers to his new love as Jools, and brought her to his daughter Lola's 12th birthday celebrations at Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica last week.

Speaking to photographers outside the restaurant, Charlie said: ''It's my daughter's birthday. She's 12. This is my girlfriend, that's Jools. No one's got a photo of us yet.''

Charlie was last linked to British model and reality TV star Jess Impiazzi, who he met at a condom party in London last year.

A source said at the time: ''Charlie and Jess got chatting and instantly clicked when he invited her to back to a private room at his condom party.

''They swapped numbers and he got in touch the next day, asking her out. They had a brilliant time and went back to Charlie's hotel for coffee after the tour. He invited Jess to the states to discuss work projects. It is very early days, but they've already talked about meeting up again this week.''

And Charlie gushed about Jess, saying: ''She can do whatever she wants. Have you seen her? Oh my gosh, wow. Her parents should just like stop after that, you win.''

Charlie was once one of the highest paid actors on television with the sitcom 'Two and a Half Men', but his reign came to an end after his disparaging comments about the series' creator Chuck Lorre and drug use forced studio bosses to terminate his contract.

In Charlie's final season on the show, he was earning a staggering $1.8 million an episode.

Since his career meltdown and subsequent HIV announcement Charlie has been trying to get his life back on track and has said that telling the world about his diagnosis was ''like being released from prison''.

He said: ''It was like being released from prison ... and we unearthed the stepping stones to a rubicon of change.''