Charlie Sheen wants his child support payments to his ex-wives reduced because he is in a ''dire financial crisis''.
The 52-year-old actor has claimed he has been ''blacklisted'' by Hollywood and has filed a request to modify the child support he currently pays his ex-wives, Denise Richards and Brooke Mueller, because he can no longer afford the payments.
In court documents obtained by The Blast, Charlie said: ''I have been unable to find steady work, and have been blacklisted from many aspects of the entertainment industry.''
The 'Young Guns' actor currently pays Denise $20,000-a-month for their daughters Sam, 14, and Lola, 13, and Brooke receives $55,000-a-month for their nine-year-old twins Bob and Max.
But Charlie - who also has a 33-year-old daughter, Cassandra, from a previous relationship has insisted he can't afford those any more because he has less than $10 million left to his name.
As well as his child support bills, the actor - who in 2010 was the highest-paid star on TV, receiving $1.8 million per episode of 'Two and a Half Men' - also owes millions to his lawyers, the IRS and in mortgage payments.
A hearing has been scheduled for September.
News of the 'Anger Management' star's financial woes comes a few months after he put his Beverly Hills home up for sale for $10 million,12 years after he splashed out $7.2 million on the seven-bedroom house.
The mansion has seven bathrooms and a number of special features, including two swimming pools.
Charlie's house could be ideal for a celebrity chef because it boasts a modern kitchen with top-end appliances and a walk-in pantry.
And those who prefer to do their cooking in the great outdoors will be pleased to note there is also a kitchen outside.
The pièce de résistance of the pad is arguably the master suite, which, as well as coming complete with a huge bedroom, has a separate sitting room, a second screening room and even a wet bar.
