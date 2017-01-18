Charlie Sheen has taken to Twitter to apologise to Rihanna after calling her a ''b***h'' on live television.
Charlie Sheen has taken to Twitter to apologise to Rihanna after calling her a ''b***h'' on live television.
The 51-year-old actor lashed out at the musician when he appeared on 'Watch What Happens Live' last week, but has now taken to the social media site to issue an apology and to offer her ''a drink someday''.
Writing on the site on Tuesday (17.01.17), the 'Mad Families' actor said: ''dear @rihanna, pardon my inane self indulgence. let's have a drink someday (on me) .... (sic)''
The comments come after Charlie was previously involved in a Twitter feud with the 'Work' hitmaker when she shunned his request for her to meet with his then-fiancee Scottine Ross because she was a big fan.
During his appearance on Andy Cohen's talk show, Charlie was asked if they had resolved their differences from three years ago, to which he responded: ''Oh, that b***h.''
When Andy noted he may have just made the situation ''worse'', he replied: ''No, she abandoned common courtesy and common sense.''
And it wasn't just the 28-year-old singer who found herself slammed by the 'Platoon' star, as he also hit out at many of his former co-stars.
Asked to rank some of his former female colleagues in order of favourite to least favourite, it seemed only his 'Spin City' co-star Heather Locklear has left a lasting good impression on him.
Tasked with ordering Jenny McCarthy, Selma Blair, Heather, and Lindsay Lohan, he said: ''Heather. And then Heather.''
And when Andy pointed out he hadn't mentioned the others, he said of his 'Scary Movie 5' co-star: ''Lindsay's a trip. She's work, but she's cool. She's fun to look at.''
But of Jenny, who played his love interest on 'Two and a Half Men' and Selma, who was written out of 'Anger Management' because they didn't get along, he said: ''I would like to kind of mash those two up together and just kick 'em to the curb, they deserve each other.''
The actor had an important goal after Paul Walker's death.
Trump's unexpected presidential election victory has caused U2 to re-think a number of their songs for their upcoming 14th album, they say.
A biography of iconic filmmaker John Milius, this engaging documentary features some of the biggest...
Robert Rodriguez returns to Grindhouse territory with this B-movie spoof sequel that mixes hilariously knowing...
Machete Cortez is a formidable former member of the Mexican Federal Police and happens to...
Machete Cortez, a former Mexican Federale agent, returns on another mission to kill as the...
Michael Douglas returns to his most iconic role for this 20-years-later sequel to Oliver Stone's...
23 years after Gordon Gekko's incarceration for insider trading, he finds himself being released into...
I wonder if someone tossed a copy of Red Dawn into Ronald Reagan's casket before...
Scary Movie 4 is inane, gross, ridiculous, and pretty stupid. It also made me laugh...
I wonder if someone tossed a copy of Red Dawn into Ronald Reagan's casket before...
There are lots of ways to churn out sequels, particularly comedies. You can speed along...