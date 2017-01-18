Charlie Sheen has taken to Twitter to apologise to Rihanna after calling her a ''b***h'' on live television.

The 51-year-old actor lashed out at the musician when he appeared on 'Watch What Happens Live' last week, but has now taken to the social media site to issue an apology and to offer her ''a drink someday''.

Writing on the site on Tuesday (17.01.17), the 'Mad Families' actor said: ''dear @rihanna, pardon my inane self indulgence. let's have a drink someday (on me) .... (sic)''

The comments come after Charlie was previously involved in a Twitter feud with the 'Work' hitmaker when she shunned his request for her to meet with his then-fiancee Scottine Ross because she was a big fan.

During his appearance on Andy Cohen's talk show, Charlie was asked if they had resolved their differences from three years ago, to which he responded: ''Oh, that b***h.''

When Andy noted he may have just made the situation ''worse'', he replied: ''No, she abandoned common courtesy and common sense.''

And it wasn't just the 28-year-old singer who found herself slammed by the 'Platoon' star, as he also hit out at many of his former co-stars.

Asked to rank some of his former female colleagues in order of favourite to least favourite, it seemed only his 'Spin City' co-star Heather Locklear has left a lasting good impression on him.

Tasked with ordering Jenny McCarthy, Selma Blair, Heather, and Lindsay Lohan, he said: ''Heather. And then Heather.''

And when Andy pointed out he hadn't mentioned the others, he said of his 'Scary Movie 5' co-star: ''Lindsay's a trip. She's work, but she's cool. She's fun to look at.''

But of Jenny, who played his love interest on 'Two and a Half Men' and Selma, who was written out of 'Anger Management' because they didn't get along, he said: ''I would like to kind of mash those two up together and just kick 'em to the curb, they deserve each other.''