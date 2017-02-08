The veteran journalist announced on the U.S. programme on Wednesday (08Feb17) that he has made the voluntary decision to undergo surgery in order to replace an artificial aorta valve that he first had installed almost 15 years ago.

"To continue to live this amazing life so full of challenges and friends, including so many of you in the audience, I have chosen to replace the valve with a new one. The timing is my choice," he said in a statement. "So tomorrow, I will undergo surgery which will keep me at the hospital for a few days and then resting for a couple of weeks."

Rose expects that he will not return to the show until March (17), as he will be spending time recuperating at home.

The 75-year-old's place at the CBS This Morning anchor desk with Norah O'Donnell and Gayle King will be filled by a rotating group of CBS News staffers, including Josh Elliott and Anthony Mason.

"I can't wait to be back completely rested with my heart recharged, my passion for the work ahead purposeful and my joy at life's pleasures high. Until then, stay close," he added.

Rose, who is also a correspondent on CBS' current affairs show 60 Minutes, has been a stalwart of the CBS This Morning team since joining in 2012, with the show and its focus on hard news and analysis faring well in the ratings following years of lagging behind NBC and ABC in the morning news race.