Charlie Murphy has been laid to rest.

The 'Chappelle's Show' star - who passed away earlier this month after a bravely fought battle with leukaemia - was remembered at a service on Wednesday (19.04.17), attended by his closest family and friends.

George Lopez took to social media to share a picture from the remembrance event, captioning it: ''Tonight we honored #Darkness @therealcharliemurphy @comedygetdown @affioncrockett @nealbrennan #davechappelle @donnellrawlings @cedtheentertainer @realdlhughley #thatswhatsup (sic)''

Sharing another picture, he added: ''Darkness is spreading @therealcharliemurphy , tonight #celebration #darkness . Great night , I've known Mr #davechappelle since he was 18 , #billburr i just met tonight #chingonreconizeschingon #charliemurphy #thatswhatsup (sic)''

Meanwhile, Eddie Murphy and his family previously paid tribute to the late comedian whilst thanking friends and fans for the ''outpouring of condolences and prayers''.

They said in a statement: ''Our hearts are heavy with the loss today of our son, brother, father, uncle and friend Charlie. Charlie filled our family with love and laughter and there won't be a day that goes by that his presence will not be missed. Thank you for the outpouring of condolences and prayers. We respectfully ask for privacy during this time of great loss for all of us.''

When news of Charlie's untimely passing broke, celebrities rushed to social media to pay their respects to Charlie.

Ice Cube wrote on his Twitter account: ''Damn, sorry to hear about my friend Charlie Murphy. He took a chance on a young director in The Player's Club. Always made me laugh. RIP (sic)''

Whilst 50 Cent uploaded a picture of Charlie on Instagram and captioned it: ''R.I.P to my man Charlie Murphy. We just worked together in POWER. GOD BLESS (sic)''

Chance The Rapper wrote: ''Charlie Murphy was a great man. God bless, we already miss you.''