Charlie Murphy has died at the age of 57.

The comedian, who was best known as a writer and a member of the cast of the comedy series 'Chappelle's Show', passed away on Wednesday (12.04.17) after a bravely fought battle with leukaemia, his publicist Domenick Nati confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter.

Since the sad news was announced, tributes have flooded in for the late comedian - who was the older brother of actor Eddie Murphy - on social media.

Ice Cube wrote on his Twitter account: ''Damn, sorry to hear about my friend Charlie Murphy.

''He took a chance on a young director in The Player's Club. Always made me laugh. RIP (sic)''

Whilst, alongside a praying emoji, The Weeknd shared: ''Rest In Peace Charlie Murphy (sic)''

50 Cent took to Instagram, where he uploaded a picture of Charlie and captioned it: ''R.I.P to my man Charlie Murphy. We just worked together in POWER. GOD BLESS (sic)''

And Chance the Rapper shared his sadness at Charlie's passing, writing: ''Charlie Murphy was a great man. God bless, we already miss you,'' whilst Russell Simmons paid tribute to his late pal.

He wrote: ''Just came out of meditation and learned that one of my friends and my biggest comedy idol passed. Damn, I loved Charlie Murphy.''

Fellow comedian Chris Rock added: ''We just lost one of the funniest most real brothers of all time. Charlie Murphy RIP. (sic)''

A final post on Charlie's own Twitter account was sent just hours before his death was announced.

It reads: ''One to Sleep On: Release the past to rest as deeply as possible.''