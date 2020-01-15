Charlie Hunnam wants to remake 'King Arthur: Legend of the Sword'.

Charlie played the titular role in Guy Ritchie's 2017 film, which proved to be a critical and commercial flop meaning that plans to turn the 'King Arthur' story into a franchise were scrapped after the film's underwhelming performance.

However, 'The Gentlemen' star believes there is scope to revisit the life and adventures of the English legendary leader and correct the mistakes of the original flick.

In an interview with Sirius XM, Charlie said: ''I'd like to go back to King Arthur because there's a lot of things that went wrong during that and a lot of things that were out of our control.

''I just don't think we ended up matching the aspiration - we just didn't quite make the movie we wanted. The idea was that if it was a success, we would've made several of those films, and I'm really captivated by the Arthurian legends and I just feel like we really missed an opportunity to tell a long-form story.''

The 39-year-old actor suggested that the movie was affected by miscasting, although he didn't provide the name of the cast member.

Charlie said: ''There was a piece of miscasting that ended up crippling the central storyline. It's actually not in the film anymore.''

Following the poor box office takings, Warner Bros. executive Jeff Goldstein admitted that the company were ''disappointed'' by the response to the movie.

He said: ''The concept didn't resonate with a broad audience, and we're disappointed. We had higher hopes.''