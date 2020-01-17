Charlie Hunnam hopes the Duchess of Sussex will return to acting now she's stepping back from royal duties.

The former 'Suits' actress - who was known as Meghan Markle before her marriage to Prince Harry - gave up her career when she tied the knot but after she and her spouse announced last week they will be working to become ''financially independent'' and plan to divide their time between the UK and North America, the 'Gentlemen' star hopes it gives the duchess the chance to pursue her ''passion'' again.

Asked if he thinks she will return to acting, Charlie said: ''We'll see, I don't know.

''Hopefully, that's a real passion for her and it nourishes her and it's important, hopefully she'll get the opportunity to keep pursuing that.

''I get it's not really the royals typical work, they do service and charity work and stuff like that, I don't know.''

The 39-year-old star won't rule out sharing the screen with Meghan one day, but only if the role is right.

Asked if he'd appear in a rom-com with her, he laughed and said: ''I'm not much of a rom-com guy, that's more about me than her.''

Pressed on if he'd make another type of film with the duchess, he added to TMZ: ''Listen, you're gonna get me into some trouble. I would star opposite her if it was a good role that I was right for and she was right for, how about that?''

Charlie can understand why the couple - who have eight-month-old son Archie together - have decided to step out of royal life and hopes their decision brings them happiness.

He said: ''We all deserve a little autonomy in our lives and the opportunity to find some happiness...

''The scrutiny those guys are under I'm sure is brutal so more power to them, if they think they can find happiness and peace elsewhere, they should do their thing.''