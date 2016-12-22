Charlie Hunnam showered his girlfriend with emeralds to make up for ignoring her for 11 months.

The 'Sons of Anarchy' star cut all contact with Morgana McNelis during the filming of his new movie 'Lost City of Z' in South America, but realised he'd have to come up with a huge gesture to get back into his beloved's good books upon his return.

He explained to Us Weekly: ''We went to Colombia, and the mail system doesn't really work very well. It's completely unreliable. I received a letter from her, and I realised that from the tone of it and things she was saying that she hadn't received the two letters that I sent before.''

Charlie acknowledged that neglecting the blonde beauty for so long made him ''sound like a total bastard'' but he was ''appropriately very apologetic'' and found some ''rather lovely and somewhat cheap emeralds'' that are native to Colombia.

And to make up for being a sub-standard boyfriend, the 36-year-old hunk splurged on the load full of the glittering green gems.

He went on: ''My girlfriend is a jewellery designer, so I was able to come back with an appropriately sized gift. It didn't remedy all of the trouble I was in, but it got me halfway there.''

Meanwhile, Charlie recently completed filming Guy Ritchie's upcoming movie 'King Arthur: Legend of the Sword' and met David Beckham - who had a cameo in the movie - on set.

The 36-year-old actor was bowled over by how ''awesome'' he was and said he now ''genuinely loves'' the retired soccer star.

He said: ''[David] Beckham was awesome. I mean, I genuinely love that guy. I loved working with him. He was great.''